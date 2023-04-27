Fans of Powell and Sweeney have started thinking that the chemistry between the Anyone But You co-stars might be a little too real

The relationship drama of celebrities is something that has fascinated the public since the dawn of time - the current topic of discussion is that of the rumours surrounding Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Scream Queens) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, White Lotus).

Speculation surrounding a possible relationship between Powell, 34, and Sweeney, 25, was sparked as the two have embarked on promoting their upcoming romcom together called Anyone But You. While it’s not unusual for co-stars of films to get into a relationship with one another, things get a little more complicated when you factor in that Powell has been dating model Gigi Paris since 2020, and Sweeney has been engaged to Chicago restaurateur Jonathan Davino since last year.

This is everything you need to know.

Are Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney dating?

As it stands, nothing official has been said - however, according to TMZ, multiple sources with “direct knowledge” have said that Sweeney and Powell are not dating, and that Sweeney is still engaged to her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Rumours started circulating after various flirty video clips of the pair appeared online. On Monday (24 April), Sweeney and Powell appeared at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas to share the first footage of their new movie which recently wrapped filming.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The pair looked pretty cosy together on the red carpet, and appeared to exchange some flirty comments - including Powell saying that he “loves” when Sweeney calls him Top Gun, referring to his role in Top Gun: Maverick last year.

While it’s likely that the pair's flirting is just a move to promote Anyone But You, it hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating.

What has Gigi Paris said?

Gigi Paris - whose full name is Jehane-Marie Paris - is a model who started dating Powell in 2020. They were first spotted together on holiday in Mexico and were open about their relationship on social media. The couple made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

On Instagram, Paris recently appeared to confirm that the two had split up amid the rumours with Sweeney, posting a video of herself walking down the street with the caption: “Know your worth and onto the next.”

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She then later shared the Instagram story of a friend with the caption: “New beginnings.”

Paris also unfollowed both Powell and Sweeney on Instagram.

As it stands however, neither Paris or Powell have publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Has Sydney Sweeney’s fiance Jonathan Davino said anything?

Jonathan Davino is a Chicago based restaurateur who has been dating Sweeney since at least 2018. While it’s unclear how or when the two met, they first sparked dating rumours in late 2018 when they were pictured at an Emmys party together at the Nomad hotel in LA.

Davino, who is 13 years older than Sweeney, popped the question in 2022. The news was confirmed after Sweeney was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger in March.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

A source told E! News: “It was a really intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming. They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together.”