Sydney Sweeney was due to get married to restaurateur Jonathan Davino in May 2025, but their nuptials are reportedly on hold.

It would appear that wedding bells are not on the horizon anytime soon for Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney and restaurateur Jonathan Davino. The couple got engaged in early 2022 and according to TMZ, “We reached out to people in the know ... and, they confirmed to us the wedding was being pushed back because of the couple's busy schedule.”

When Sydney Sweeney was filming the rom com Anyone But You, there were rumours of a romance between her and co-star Gwen Powell, even though she was engaged to Jonathan Davino. However Gwen Powell later confessed they ‘pushed’ the idea of a romance between the couple in order to help promote the movie.

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney postpones wedding three years after getting engaged. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Actor Gwen Powell told The New York Times that “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit - and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

According to reports Sydney Sweeney and restaurateur Jonathan Davino were last seen out and about together last month. When it comes to her career, Sydney Sweeney has a number of upcoming projects. She will play Kim Novak in the biopic Scandalous, which tells the story of the actress's love affair with Sammy Davis Jr.

Sydney Sweeney recently joined the likes of Sofia Vergara and newly single Jessica Alba to celebrate Paris Hilton’s 44th birthday. The Daily Mail reported that “Companion actor Lukas Gage shared a snap of Sydney dancing with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline at Paris' pink-hued party in an Instastory captioned: 'Name two hotter people.'”