Actress Betsy Brandt and husband Grady Olsen reportedly separated in August 2023, a month before their 25th wedding anniversary.

Betsy Brandt, who is best known for playing the part of Marie Schrader, Walter White’s sister-in-law in Breaking Bad, married Grady Olsen in September 1998. TMZ has reported that The "Breaking Bad" star filed to divorce her husband Grady Olsen pro per -- without a lawyer like Jennifer Lopez did back in August -- earlier today ... citing the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences."

Betsy Brandt who shares a daughter, August with Grady Olsen, appeared in the sitcom ‘Life in Pieces’ after Breaking Bad. According to legal documents, Betsy is asking for both legal and physical custody of August, who is 16 years old.

Betsy Brandt to divorce husband Grady Olsen after 25-year marriage. Photo: Getty Images for Netflix | Getty Images for Netflix

When it comes to her movie roles, Betsy Brandt appeared opposite RBOBH star Kyle Richards in The Housewives of the North Pole and appeared in the 2020 Prime thriller Run Sweetheart Run as well as the Magic Mike in 2012. In an interview with the University of Illinois Alumni Association, Betsy Brandt said: “A lot of people have told me I’m so grounded for Hollywood. I’m from the Midwest, and I’m so proud of that, and I’m so thankful for that because being in Hollywood is kind of crazy, and you see how people will do things. But I say “please,” and I say “thank you,” and I do wear underwear. It’s very straightforward for me.”

In 2017, Good Housekeeping published an article where Betsy Brandt in honour of mother’s day, paid tribute to her mum. She said: “Thank for being there when my own kids came into the world and for being the best grandma anyone could ask for.

“Thank you for everything, big and small, for all the things you did that didn't even cross my mind to thank you for because I just expected it and didn't appreciate how much work it was until I was doing those things myself.”