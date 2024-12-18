Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley first announced they were separating eight months ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley have decided to end their marriage after five years. The couple share two daughters Kensli, nine, and Marli, five, and married in 2019 in Newport Beach, California. The guest list for their wedding included A-list stars such as Kim Kardashian.

TMZ has now reported that “In the Cook County, Illinois petition for dissolution obtained by TMZ ... the document states the couple has a prenuptial agreement. The kids currently live with Kirsten Corley, who cites irreconcilable differences. She's seeking child support in an amount that's in the best interests of the kids -- and waives maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2024, Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley shared joint statements on their Instagram stories which read: “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” The couple also said that “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley have decided to end their marriage after five years. US rapper Chance The Rapper, wife Kirsten Corley (C) and daughter Kensli Bennett arrive for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Although Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley only married in 2019, they actually met when Chance was only nine years old. In 2003, he took to X, then known as Twitter, to describe how they met when he went to an office party where his mum worked.

Chance The Rapper wrote: “I was probably playing a Gameboy in a corner or eating candy, initially unimpressed by my surroundings,” he wrote of the night, but then something impressive happened: Three girls, “all a little bit older than me,” lip-synced and danced to Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Part 1,” “conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

One of the three was “the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth. And I promise I can feel how I felt as I type this. I felt that sh** lol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chance also went on to say that “This wasn’t the time or the place.” He also said: “Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain’t wanna jump the gun.”