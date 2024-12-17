As basketball player Jānis Timma is found dead, who is his former wife Anna Sedokova?

Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma was found dead after a reported fall from an apartment building.

Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma has reportedly been found dead on the birthday of his former wife, actress Anna Sedokova. She describes herself as a musician on her Instagram page and her profile reads: “Living my best life,” followed by a red rose emoji.

The Moscow Times has reported that “An unnamed emergency official told the state-run TASS news agency that the 32-year-old’s body was found inside the entrance of a residential building in central Moscow. According to the official, the preliminary cause of death was suicide.”

The Moscow Times also reported that “An unnamed source told the Ren TV channel that the phrase “call Anya” appeared on his phone. Anya is the nickname of Russian-Ukrainian pop star and Timma’s ex-wife Anna Sedokova, who announced this fall that she had filed for divorce after four years of marriage and celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday.”

Following the death of Jānis Timma, Anna Sedokova has posted an emotional message to her Instagram stories. The couple married in 2020, but the pair filed for divorce earlier this year.

Anna Sedokova, has 5.5 million followers on her Instagram and only hours earlier, she had posted a video of herself celebrating her birthday with baskets of flowers and bunches of heart-shaped balloons.

Jānis Timma who was born in Latvia, began playing basketball for DSN Rīga and Liepājas Lauvas before later playing for the likes of VEF Rīga, Zenit St. Petersburg, Baskonia, Olympiacos, and Khimki Moscow. Janis Timma was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2013 NBA Draft, he didn’t play for the NBA.

Jānis Timma represented Latvia at EuroBasket 2015 and 2017, and also the 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament. He reportedly last played for Monbus Obradoiro in Spain’s Liga ACB.