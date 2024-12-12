Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit is best known for playing Nicky Katsopolis on the ABC series Full House and its Netflix reboot Fuller House.

TMZ has reported that in court documents obtained by the publication, “Blake's wife, Hye Rim Choi,, filed to end her marriage of 5 years from the actor -- who famously played Nicky Katsopolis (AKA one of John Stamos and Lori Loughlin’s on-screen kids) on the ABC sitcom.”

Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, along with his brother Dylan Tuomy Wilhoit played the roles of Nicky and Alex Katsopolis on Full House from 1992-1995 and appeared in a total of 70 episodes. According to IMDb, the actor who was born in Los Angeles on November 19, 1990, has also appeared in Castle Rock and Beyond White Space in 2018.

In 2015, actress Lori Loughlin opened up to Glamour magazine about what it was like to reunite with Blake and his brother Dylan on the Netflix reboot Fuller House. She revealed at the time that she had not seen the boys since “they were little boys!” and said: "I knew what they looked like because I found them on Twitter, and we started following each other and communicating a little bit through that. I knew what they looked like grown-ups, but it was really nice to see them!"

Lori Loughlin also revealed that the twins had not acted much since they appeared on ABC series Full House and also said: "It's more of the nostalgia [that] it's really them, and they're doing a great job. They're really funny!"

TMZ also reported that “Blake's wife did note that she and the ex child star didn't share any minor children together after tying the knot in July 2019 ... so, this means there's no custody arrangement to hash out.”