Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney looks set to follow in the footsteps of Austin Butler and Kingsley Ben-Adir after being heavily linked with starring in a biopic.

The Sunday Mirror reported that these talks are at an “advanced” stage already, following an ongoing trend of biopics about singers. Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black recently hit cinemas, following the release of movies such as Bob Marley: One Love and Elvis in 2022.

According to gambling.com, Sweeney’s odds of playing Britney Spears stand at 5/4, making her the second favourite to take the role. Currently leading the charge is Millie Bobbie Brown - the Stranger Things star admitted way back in 2022 that she would love to portray Britney one day, because 20-year-old Millie thinks she could tell her story "in the right way".

She told The Drew Barrymore Show at the time: “I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you.

“I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

While now potentially in advanced talks over a biopic, Spears was less than impressed at the time. Posting on Instagram, she said: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm not dead!”

If a Britney film does materialise without a green light from the star, it wouldn't be the first time such a project has been made without any input from her. Two previous documentaries made about her life and the #FreeBritney campaign to have her released from her conservatorship - which ended in November 2021 - were not authorised by her.