As well as being married in real life, Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez played husband and wife on Criminal Minds.

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez have split after 12 years of marriage. TMZ reported that “Zach beelined it to court Friday and filed to divorce his actress wife after 12 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.”

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez married in December 2012 and have two children, Zeppelin and Revel. The reason behind their split is reportedly due to irreconcilable differences.

When it came to working with his wife, Zach Gilford told US Weekly that “It’s harder because I don’t want to hold a gun to my wife’s head. … It just happened to be that the nature of these scenes were pretty gross.”

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez have split after 12 years of marriage. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Zach and Kiele have worked together several times before and Zach also told US Weekly that "We've worked together several times and in very different situations" and also said:“But there’s a theme on set when you are coworkers but also a married couple. It’s kind of trying to walk that tightrope.”

In the interview with US Weekly, Zach also revealed that “There’s times where I want to [support her]. Like if she’s having a discussion [with a director or a writer], I want to be like, ‘Yeah, Kiele is right!’ But that’s not my place. Kiele can talk for herself — she’s a very strong woman.”

On October 9, 2015, Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gilford revealed that Kiele had suffered a late-term miscarriage, weeks before she was due to give birth. In a statement via People magazine, a representative for the couple said at the time that “We regretfully confirm that Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez recently lost their child to a late-term miscarriage.”

The statement also read: “No additional details will be made available. We thank everyone in advance for their sensitivity and discretion during this difficult time.'”

Kiele and Zach reportedly first met on the set of a TV movie called The Matadors and married on December 29, 2012, in Napa, California. They also starred together in The Purge: Anarchy in 2014.