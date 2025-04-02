Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Erica Durance who played Lois Lane on the TV series Smallville, has a new man in her life after finalising her divorce from actor David Palffy.

In 2024, Smallville actress Erica Durance finalised her divorce from actor David Palffy after 20 years of marriage. Now, according to TMZ she has moved on with a new man in her life and reported that “A rep for Erica, who played Lois Lane on the superhero TV show, tells TMZ ... she finalized her divorce from actor David Palffy in 2024 and is now in a new relationship.”

Although Erica Durance has gone Instagram official with her new partner on Instagram and wrote:"To my magic man, Let’s keep walking together in the rain,” it seems she is keeping coy on his identity as she showed a photograph of their backs walking together in the rain under an umbrella.

Actor David Palffy is a Canadian actor who studied law at Harvard University and the University of Calgary before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. After swapping law for acting, he appeared as Lowell in the movie Storm when he made his acting debut in 1985.

Before marrying actor David Palffy in 2005, Erica Durance was married to Wes Parker from 1996 to 1999. When Erica Durance and David Palffy decided to split, they released a statement which read: "Out of respect for our children that's all that will be conveyed at this time. Thank you in advance for your understanding as we navigate the next chapter in our lives."

Erica Durance is a mother to two sons from her marriage to David Palffy, a son Lochlan William who was born on February 10, 2015 and Liam Jeffrey, who was born on December 7, 2016. David Palffy is also father to Laszlo David who was born on March 29, 1999.

In 2024, Erica Durance talked about playing Lois Lane on Smallville and told Screen Rant that “It has been a really long time since that show was on. I knew when I was on it, I joined a couple of years in, so I already knew it was something that was quite incredible and really, really special that I was getting to be a part of. I had assumed something would happen from that experience, that it would have some longevity.”