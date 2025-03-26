Actress Landry Allbright’s wife Elizabeth Zwiebel has filed for divorce from her.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Landry Allbright’s marriage to Elizabeth Zwiebel appears to be over as Zwiebel has filed for divorce from her and cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ in the divorce documents. The couple wed on March 2, 2019 and have been married for six years.

People magazine reported that “According to the filing — which was signed and dated by Zwiebel on Sunday, March 23 — she claimed "irreconcilable differences" was the reason for the divorce.

“The former couple have left the option open as to whether either woman will receive spousal support, ticking the "reserve for future determination the issue of support payable" for both the petitioner and the respondent, the documents stated.”

When it comes to her acting career, Landry Allbright is best known for playing the part of Bridget Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful, she starred as Forrester for a year from 1996 until 1997. She also appeared in Con Air with Nicolas Cage and John Malkovich in 1997.

In 2000, Landry Allbright appeared in Beautiful, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and played the role of Julie Houlerman in Malcolm in the Middle. In the same year, Landry starred as Jessica Semplar in The Invisible Man and Susie in Spin City.

According to IMDb, Landry Allbright’s wife Elizabeth Zwiebel, known as Liz Zwiebel, was born in Woodstock, New York on May 10, 1989 and is a producer and art director, who is known for her work on Rachael Yamagata: Let Me Be Your Girl (2016), Kill The Boyfriend (2019) and Getaway in 2020. It is not known if Landry Allbright and Elizabeth Zwiebel have a pre-nup in place.