Erin Doherty and Sophie Melville first met when they were starring in the play The Divide.

Although Adolescence star Erin Doherty once called her relationship with partner Sophie Meville her 'greatest accomplishment', the couple have now reportedly split. The Daily Mail reported that Erin, 32, who starred as Briony Ariston in the smash hit Netflix series, no longer follows Sophie on social media, with sources telling MailOnline that their relationship is over.”

Erin Doherty plays the role of Briony Ariston in Netflix’s Adolescence and told Vogue magazine that “I never want to let go of Briony,” and also said: “I’m so grateful that I got to walk in her shoes for a couple of months and work this beast out with her.”

Erin Doherty previously appeared in Hulu’s A Thousand Blows, was Princess Anne in The Crown and was a stalker in Prime Video’s Chloe. Sophie Meville has appeared in the Call The Midwife, the BBC drama The Pact but is best known as Iphigenia in the one-woman play Splott.

When it came to Erin Doherty’s relationship with Sophie Meville, she told Porter that “She's made me so healthy. I used to sit at home eating a bag of chocolates and now we have like, a kale salad.” Erin Doherty has previously opened up about her sexuality on the How to Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.

Erin Doherty revealed that “It took me a really, really long time to finally get to the point where I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gay’, but I think, again, because I grew up doing the social thing of going, ‘Oh, OK, well, I’ll have a boyfriend and I’ll do this thing’ and I never questioned it.”

Knowing who I was in my heart of hearts, in my soul, it took me a really long time. No one in my life had shown me that that was an option, so I just never applied it to myself so it took a while to really go, ‘Oh, this is something that I can have’, which also leans into the whole people pleaser thing.

“I never really was ready to carve out that path for myself, even though looking back, I always knew that my relationships with men weren’t satisfying in that whole hearted way that I wanted them to be.”

Erin Doherty explained that she didn’t have a relationship with a woman until she was 25 and said: “It was mind blowing and it felt like I had come home… I was just like, ‘Wow, this is a part of who I am that I’d never got to meet’ which was just so crazy.”