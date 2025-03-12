TV star Aaron Goodwin’s wife Victoria Goodwin was reportedly arrested last week.

The wife of TV star Aaron Goodwin has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him. TMZ has reported that “ Victoria Goodwin was arrested last week and booked on two charges ... solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder ... after police said she hatched a plan to kill Aaron while he was filming his show with Zak Bagans.

“According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, cops say Victoria was messaging an inmate in a Florida prison about getting out of her marriage to Aaron when she asked ... "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Police told TMZ that Victoria has denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead. She also reportedly claimed that she had no recollection of sending messages to the prisoner in Florida and alleged that she thought the money promised to be exchanged was for cell phones. However, she did admit that she and Aaron had been having marital issues.

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin’s wife arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill him. Aaron Goodwin attends the 2012 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center Aon October 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin married Victoria at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland and shared photographs of them exchanging vows at the altar. His caption read: “It finally happened 💍 we got married. After postponing many times due to Covid we got our day. I couldn’t be happier ❤️”

Three weeks ago, Aaron Goodwin shared a photograph on what looked to be the back of Victoria at mini golf and captioned the photograph: “My valentine always beats me at mini golf ❤️.” In reaction to the photograph, one fan wrote: “Well, this didn’t age well…,” whilst another wrote: “i’m sorry but when he first posted about her i didn’t get a good vibe it just seem off and here we are now 😳”

According to People magazine, “Prior to meeting and marrying Aaron, Victoria was a collegiate golfer. In a December 2024 interview on the Motivational Talks With Ash podcast, she detailed how her dreams of going pro were put on hold when she was diagnosed with achalasia, a rare condition that makes it hard to swallow.”

In an Instagram post in June 2024, she shared photographs of her scars and wrote: “My heart goes out to my fellow Achalasia/CardioSpasm warriors, and all those dealing with chronic illnesses & PTSD.” She also wrote: “I went 2 years without answers, medical gaslighting & misdiagnoses... Awareness matters.”