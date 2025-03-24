Golfer Tiger Woods has officially confirmed he is dating Donald Trump’s ex daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump, who was married to Donald Trump Jr.

It was rumoured that Tiger Woods was dating Vanessa Trump, the ex wife of Donald Trump Jr., but the golfer has now confirmed the news on social media. He shared two photographs of the couple on his Instagram, which is followed by 3.5 million.

The first photograph Tiger Woods shared of him and Vanessa Trump was a photograph of the couple arm in arm, Tiger is dressed in a polo shirt whilst Vanessa is wearina white tank top and black jeans. In the second photograph, the couple are lying on a hammock together.

Tiger Woods also shared a caption which read: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have reportedly been dating since Thanksgiving last year and a source previously told the Daily Mail that “She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking closer to home.”

Following Tiger Wood’s post, he has been inundated with messages of support, including one from Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr’s sister and the daughter of Donald Trump. She wrote: “So happy for you both!,”whilst other fans wrote comments such as “All the very best on this journey!” and “That’s my boy-what a legend!”

How many children do Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump share together?

Donald Trump Jr. and his ex wife Vanessa Trump share five children together, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

How many children do Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren share?

The couple share two children together, Sam and Charlie.

Kai Trump goes to the Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, with Charlie Woods. Both Kai Trump and Charlie Woods recently competed in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley