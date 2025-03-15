Tiger Woods and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr are dating, it has been reported.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The golfer, 49, and Vanessa Trump, 47, have allegedly been seeing each other for several months going back to last Thanksgiving. Their relationship is “not too serious”, but it is “heading in that direction,” an insider told Page Six.

The source added: “They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born on December 18, 1977, in New York City, Vanessa Haydon began her career as a model and actress in her teens. Growing up in a prominent family, Vanessa was always exposed to the glamorous world of fashion and entertainment. She signed with modelling agencies and appeared in multiple magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar and GQ.

Tiger Woods and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr are dating, it has been reported. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

She has collaborated with various brands, particularly in the luxury goods sector, leveraging her public image and family connections to expand her personal business ventures. Vanessa Trump’s net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be around $25 million. This wealth comes from various sources, including her earnings from her modeling career, her entrepreneurial ventures, and, notably, her divorce settlement from her marriage to Donald Trump Jr.

While the specifics of her divorce settlement were not fully disclosed, reports suggest that she received a significant sum as part of the split, given the Trump family's immense wealth. Vanessa Trump's personal life has been under public scrutiny due to her marriage to Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two were married in 2005, and their relationship became a subject of much public interest, especially because of their prominent political ties and the Trump family’s visibility in the media. Over the course of their marriage, Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. had five biological children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their children—Kai Madison, Donald Trump III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia—were raised in the limelight. Despite the high-profile nature of their marriage, Vanessa has always tried to protect her children’s privacy, keeping them out of the media as much as possible.

However, their marriage came to an end in 2018, when Vanessa filed for divorce. It was reported that the couple had grown apart over the years, and despite their shared family life, they ultimately decided to part ways.

Throughout her marriage and after her divorce, Vanessa Trump has made strategic investments in real estate. She is believed to own several luxury properties in some of the most desirable locations in New York City, where she primarily resides.