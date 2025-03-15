Donald Trump hit in face by reporter as he addressed media at military air base Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
Trump was addressing the media before leaving the DC-area following his speech at the Department of Justice Friday in which he slammed the press. However at one moment the reporter's boom microphone - a mobile, soft, fuzzy but large mic that allows reporters to get sound when people are moving around - hit Trump in the mouth.
Trump had to close his eyes to avoid further contact and leaned away from the boom. Eventually, however, he was able to see the funny side as it got moved further back from the president.
Trump said: “She just made television tonight. She just became a big story tonight”. He asked while unable to stop from laughing: “Did you see that?”.
Trump was praised by his supporters for how he dealt with the awkward scenario on camera. One person wrote: “A reporter just HIT President Trump with a microphone. But 47 handled it like a PRO”.
Another wrote: “How on earth did a reporter get that boom mic so close to Trump’s face? This just doesn’t seem right. Security should tighten up. Embarrassing for the press”.
Trump's speech at the Department of Justice in Washington was clear that the media had been biased against him, complaining at one point that some reporting by the news media is 'illegal.' He said: “These networks and these newspapers are really no different than the highly paid political operative. And it has to stop. It has to be illegal. It is influencing judges and it is really changing law and that just cannot be illegal. I don't believe it is legal”.