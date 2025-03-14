Donald Trump's private plane has landed in Scotland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US President's private aircraft touched down at Edinburgh Airport yesterday morning (Thursday 13 March). It's understood his son Eric, who took over the running of Mr Trump's golfing affairs in 2017, is here on a pre-planned trip.

It's also believe that it is not linked to any state visit by President Trump. Just before 9am, one user wrote on X: "N757AF, Trumps non-presidential aircraft aka 'Trump Force One' is currently NW of Ireland en route to Edinburgh Airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's understood the plane will be heading to Prestwick later on. It comes after shocking expletives and derogatory insults were scrawled in red paint at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in the Ayrshire coastal resort. The exterior of the resort's clubhouse was splattered with red paint all over the walls and windows while F*** Trump was sprayed on the lavish entrance gates.

Donald Trump's private plane has landed in Scotland. (Photo: Jacob Thompson/Facebook) | Jacob Thompson/Facebook

'Gaza is not for sale' was also sprayed across the course with at least four of its perfectly manicured greens were dug up. Cops revealed that a 33-year-old was held in connection with the incident at Trump Turnberry on Sunday March 8. Trump Turnberry previously branded the attacks "childish".

On Eric Trump now visiting, Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International, Scotland, said: "Eric Trump is undertaking one of his many regular business trips to Scotland with colleagues and guests from the United States. The criminal incident last week is under investigation by the police and will not impact our business or the Trump Organization’s ongoing investment in Scotland."