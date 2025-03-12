The Demokraatit party secured 29.9 per cent of the vote, ending the ruling coalition’s majority, official results show.

Jens Frederik Nielsen, Demokraatit’s leader and a former badminton champion, is poised to play a key role in shaping Greenland’s future. Mr Nielsen has been an outspoken critic of foreign interference, particularly in response to Mr Trump’s suggestion that the US could purchase the Arctic island.

The party previously told Trump that the country was “not for sale”. The pro-business party supports a gradual approach to independence from Denmark. It outperformed the opposition Naleraq party, which advocates for a swift break from Denmark.

Trump has long wanted Greenland to be part of the US, first stating his desire to gain control of the country in his first term and saying earlier this year he wanted to buy it. Ahead of the election, he reiterated his position, and also refused to rule out using force to get his way.

“One way or the other we're gonna get it," he told US Congress earlier this month. Greenlanders could, Mr Trump said, become “a part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world”.

He iterated that the country is vital to US security interests, an idea rejected by most Greenlanders. In response to a recent bill banning foreign contributions to political parties, Mr Nielsen said Mr Trump’s comments are “a threat to our political independence”.

He told Sky News: “We must defend ourselves. I hope it sends a clear message to him that we are not for sale.

“We don't want to be Americans. No, we don't want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope."