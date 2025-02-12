A light-hearted Danish petition to buy the state of California has appeared in response to US President Donald Trump’s talk about taking control of Greenland from Denmark.

The petition’s website claimed more than 200,000 signatures by mid-morning on Wednesday (12 February) with a goal of 500,000, as well as “one trillion dollars (give or take a few billion).” The petition asks: “Have you ever looked at a map and thought: ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates?’

“Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality. It is in the national interest to promote the extraordinary heritage of our Nation, so California will become New Denmark.”

Before taking office last month, the US President said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of Greenland, calling it vital to US national security. Mute B Egede, Greenland’s Prime Minister, has resisted these calls.

Mr Egede said: “Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic”.

The US President’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, visited Greenland last month and told citizens: “We’re going to treat you well.” So, Denmarkification decided to channel Mr Trump’s previous career as a real estate developer. The petition organisers already have big plans for Disneyland in Southern California.

“We’ll rename it Hans Christian Andersenland. Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please,” the petition states. At the bottom of the petition it reads: “Disclaimer: This campaign is 100% real … in our dreams.”