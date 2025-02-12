Apple has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps.

The change comes after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the US Geographic Names Information System. Trump ordered the area to be renamed the Gulf of America.

The body of water — named the Gulf of Mexico for more than 400 years — borders Mexico. Mexico’s president responded sarcastically and others noted that the name change would probably not affect global usage.

This week, Google Maps has also begun using Gulf of America, saying it had a “long-standing practice” of following the US government’s lead on such matters. Apple Maps has changed to Gulf of America on some browsers, though at least one search produced results for both.

Mr Trump also decreed that the mountain in Alaska known as Mount McKinley and then by its Indigenous name, Denali, be shifted back to commemorating the 25th president. President Barack Obama had ordered it renamed Denali in 2015.

The White House blocked an Associated Press (AP) reporter from an event in the Oval Office after demanding the news agency alter its style on the Gulf of Mexico. The reporter, whom the AP would not identify, was turned away when attempting to enter the White House event on Tuesday (11 February).

A second AP reporter was also barred from a late-evening event in the White House Diplomatic Room. The highly unusual ban, which Trump administration officials had threatened earlier in the day unless the AP changed the style on the Gulf, could have constitutional free-speech implications.

The agency’s senior vice president and executive editor Julie Pace called the administration’s move unacceptable. She said: “It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism. Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP’s speech not only severely impedes the public’s access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment.” The Trump administration made no immediate announcements about the moves and there was no indication any other journalists were affected.

The AP said last month it would continue to refer to the Gulf of Mexico while noting Mr Trump’s decision to rename it as well. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP says it must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognisable to all audiences.