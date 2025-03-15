Donald Trump travel ban 2025: US President set to ban people from 43 countries travelling to the US - full list affected destinations
A memo shows countries divided into three separate groups - including full visa suspensions and partial suspensions. Many are from the Middle East and Africa, with Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran and North Korea among the 11 who face the most drastic measures.
In the second group, 10 countries would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions. And in a third group, a total of 22 countries would be considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments 'do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days', the memo said.
A US official cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration. For many in America, the policy will hark back to Trump's explosive 'Muslim ban' during his first term in office. Some of the countries in the new proposal were also on the 2017 list, but many more are new.
All travel banned:
- Afghanistan
- Bhutan
- Cuba
- Iran
- Libya
- North Korea
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Syria
- Venezuela
- Yemen
Visas sharply restricted:
- Belarus
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Laos
- Myanmar
- Pakistan
- Russia
- Sierra Leone
- South Sudan
- Turkmenistan
Countries have 60 days to address concerns:
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Chad
- Republic of Congo
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Dominica
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gambia
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Vanuatu
- Zimbabwe