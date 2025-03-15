Donald Trump is set to ban people from 43 countries from travelling to the US.

A memo shows countries divided into three separate groups - including full visa suspensions and partial suspensions. Many are from the Middle East and Africa, with Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran and North Korea among the 11 who face the most drastic measures.

In the second group, 10 countries would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions. And in a third group, a total of 22 countries would be considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments 'do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days', the memo said.

A US official cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration. For many in America, the policy will hark back to Trump's explosive 'Muslim ban' during his first term in office. Some of the countries in the new proposal were also on the 2017 list, but many more are new.

All travel banned:

Afghanistan

Bhutan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Visas sharply restricted:

Belarus

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

Pakistan

Russia

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Turkmenistan

Countries have 60 days to address concerns:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe