The body of travel influencer Garrett Bruno was found at his parents’ home in Mount Dora in Florida.

At the time of Garrett Bruno’s death, he was on bail after he had been charged with second-degree murder over the killing of Esther Abouab, 83. In October 2024, Garrett Bruno was accused of speeding in a 25mph zone and running a red light in his Ford Explorer. Bruno allegedly ran his Ford Explorer into the side of a Ford Expedition in which Abouab was traveling with her husband Joe.

Although Joe Aboub was badly injured, he survived, whilst Esther Abouab, the mother of Hollywood restaurateur Greg Morris, died of blunt force trauma. She had been rushed to hospital, but later died. Garett Bruno was discharged from hospital a few days later and a few days after his release, he had the first of two scooter accidents when he fell off and broke his jaw. At the time of the crash, a toxicology report found that Garrett Bruno had both GHB and ketamine in his system.

Influencer Garrett Bruno who was on trial for murder, has been found dead Photo by Instagram/@garrett.travels | Instagram/@garrett.travels

On Tuesday October 22, Bruno took to Instagram to address Abouab's death. He wrote: “I am very sorry for the loss of this life, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.”

In January 2025, it was reported that Garrett Bruno could not be photographed at his court hearings as he had suffered brain damage and was unable to stand up unaided after falling from his scooter in October last year. He cracked his skull in the accident and was wheeled into the Los Angeles Airport (LAX Court) on a gurney.

Garrett Bruno pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including the second-degree murder charge. Following the scooter accident, Garrett Bruno was moved from hospital to LA's Twin Towers. The court was told at the time that Bruno's injuries were so severe the jail cannot provide the care he required. Prosecutor Geoffrey Rendon labelled Bruno a “menace to society”, however, and said that he had shown no remorse for the death of Abouab.

At the time of his death, Garett Bruno was on bail awaiting trial and had flown home from California to be with his family in Florida. Last year, Bruno had his arraignment in January 2025 and was out on bail awaiting trial when he died.

He'd left California and flown home to be with his family in Florida at the time of his death. Garrett Bruno, otherwise known as Garrett Travels, who was gay, shocked the LGBTQ+ community when he publicly supported Donald Trump and JD Vance in their presidential campaign.