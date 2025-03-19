Sia: Singer files for divorce from husband Daniel Bernard after 26 months of marriage, to request custody of 11-month old child

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

19th Mar 2025, 7:42pm

Sia has filed for divorce from her husband, Daniel Bernard, after 26 months of marriage.

The "Unstoppable" singer went to court on Wednesday to file the divorce papers, officially listing Tuesday as the date of separation.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Sia, 49, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The couple shares an 11-month-old child, Somersault Wonder Bernard. Sia is requesting both legal and physical custody of their child but has indicated she is open to allowing visitation rights for Daniel.

Sia, real name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, also requested to terminate the possibility of spousal support being awarded to her estranged husband. It is unclear whether the couple had a prenup.

Sia | Getty Images

Sia and Daniel married in December 2022, and this marks Sia's second divorce. She previously divorced her first husband, documentary filmmaker Erik Lang, in 2016 after a little over two years of marriage.

In May 2023, she married Bernard in Portofino, Italy. In 2019, Sia adopted two teenage sons who were ageing out of the foster care system. She became a grandmother in 2020 when one of her sons welcomed twins.

