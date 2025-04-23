Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zara McDermott has recently gone official with Louis Tomlinson and it would seem her ex Sam Thompson could be now dating Love Island’s Samie Elishi.

Just as things seem to be heating up between former Love Island star Zara McDermott and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, it would seem that her ex Sam Thompson could be romantically involved with another Love Island star Samie Elishi. The Mirror reported that “Sam has kept coy about his love life following his split from Zara, however, he's now said to be dating Samie, who he reportedly spent Easter with in Chelsea, where they rocked up at the Fine Food Market on the swanky King's Road.”

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson were recently spotted picking up snacks from a Sainsbury’s Local after flying back from Los Angeles where they were seen enjoying a kiss together. A source told the Daily Mail that “Zara and Louis looked so loved up together, they were completely smitten.

“It was a shock seeing two people who are very famous act so casually in each other’s company, they certainly didn’t mind who saw them holding hands and shopping in their local Sainsbury’s.”

As Zara McDermott dates Louis Tomlinson, is Sam Thompson involved with Love Island’s Samie Elishi? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

When Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson were in Los Angeles, the pair were spotted holding hands at Soho Beach House in Malibu.

For their date, both Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlnson went for the dressed down look, Louis Tomlinson sported a back hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, whilst Zara opted for a crop top, black zip up jacket and glasses.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson, were last seen online together at Zara’s birthday in December of last year, did not release a statement about their split. A source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It's been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other.

“But after a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split and will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025. There has been no scandal or fallout between them, it's just the result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects.”

Zara McDermott recently posted an outfit from her label RISE, on her Instagram and wrote: “@wearerise swim shop now @newlook. Following her post, Zara’s brother Brad McDermott wrote: “Let’s gooo,” and in response, Zara added red heart emojis. One week ago, Zara shared a photograph of her parents and brother Brad on Instagram to wish her parents a happy 30th wedding anniversary.