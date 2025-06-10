The BET Awards took place in Los Angeles last night (June 9), with some of the biggest names in entertainment celebrated.

The annual award ceremony, which celebrates black entertainers including musicians and actors, was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. Hart’s appearance was his second time at the helm of the show, having previous hosted the ceremony in 2011.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar led the nominations list, picking up 10 nods. Meanwhile Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla all picked up six nominations ahead of the ceremony.

The BET Awards were also celebrating a huge milestone in its history with the 25th anniversary of the event, with acts such as Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor and Playboi Carti all performing. Host Kevin Hart said: “I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments.

“I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember."

Kendrick Lamar was among the winners at the BET Awards 2025. | Getty Images for BET

Here’s a full list of winners from the ceremony:

Album of the Year

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar -GNX

Drake and PartyNextDooR - $Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U

Chris Brown - 11:11 Deluxe

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

GloRilla - Glorious

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Future and Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: SZA

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & PartyNextDoor

FLO

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar and SZA - Luther

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar - 30 For 30

Doechii Featuring JT - Alter Ego

Teddy Swims Featuring Giveon - Are You Even Real

Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo - Beckham

Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug - Bless

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne - Sticky

The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti - Timeless

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Doechii

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Doechii accepts Best Female Hip Hop Artist onstage during the 2025 BET Awards | Getty Images

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, the Creator

Video of the Year

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Key Glock - 3AM in ToKEYo

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Kehlani - After Hours

Doechii - Denial is a River

Drake - Family Matters

The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti - Timeless

Future, Metro Boomin Travis Scott and Playboi Carti - Type Sh*t

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions and Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

WINNER: Leon Thomas

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Dee Billz

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music — Rain Down on Me

Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson - A God (There Is)

Pastor Mike Jr. - Amen

Fridayy - Better Days

Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence - Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)

Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula - Constant

Tamela Mann - Deserve To Win

Rapsody - Faith

GloRilla (2nd R), Kirk Franklin (3rd L), and members of Maverick City Music accept the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards | Getty Images

Viewer's Choice Award

WINNER: Chris Brown — Residuals

Doechii - Denial Is a River

Drake - Nokia

Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - TGIF

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Latto - Brokey

BET Her

WINNER: Summer Walker — Heart of a Woman

Mary J. Blige - Beautiful People

Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts - Blackbiird

Doechii - Bloom

Tems - Burning

Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity

Tems - Hold On

FLO & GloRilla -In My Bag

Best Movie

WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Mufasa: The Lion King

One Of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

WINNER: Denzel Washington

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter

Akira Akbar

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

Vanvan

Honoree Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards | Getty Images for BET

Sportswoman of the Year Award

WINNER: Angel Reese

A’ja Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

Ultimate Icon Award

WINNER: Mariah Carey

WINNER: Jamie Foxx

WINNER: Snoop Dogg

WINNER: Kirk Franklin