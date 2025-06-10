BET Awards 2025: Full list of winners as Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and SZA take home awards
The annual award ceremony, which celebrates black entertainers including musicians and actors, was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. Hart’s appearance was his second time at the helm of the show, having previous hosted the ceremony in 2011.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar led the nominations list, picking up 10 nods. Meanwhile Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla all picked up six nominations ahead of the ceremony.
The BET Awards were also celebrating a huge milestone in its history with the 25th anniversary of the event, with acts such as Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor and Playboi Carti all performing. Host Kevin Hart said: “I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments.
“I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember."
Here’s a full list of winners from the ceremony:
Album of the Year
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar -GNX
- Drake and PartyNextDooR - $Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U
- Chris Brown - 11:11 Deluxe
- Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
- GloRilla - Glorious
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Future and Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- WINNER: SZA
- Ari Lennox
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- WINNER: Chris Brown
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Fridayy
- Leon Thomas
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin
- 41
- Common & Pete Rock
- Drake & PartyNextDoor
- FLO
- Jacquees & Dej Loaf
- Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
- Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar and SZA - Luther
- SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar - 30 For 30
- Doechii Featuring JT - Alter Ego
- Teddy Swims Featuring Giveon - Are You Even Real
- Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo - Beckham
- Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug - Bless
- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne - Sticky
- The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti - Timeless
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- WINNER: Doechii
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Rapsody
- Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- Future
- Key Glock
- Lil Wayne
- Tyler, the Creator
Video of the Year
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Key Glock - 3AM in ToKEYo
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Kehlani - After Hours
- Doechii - Denial is a River
- Drake - Family Matters
- The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti - Timeless
- Future, Metro Boomin Travis Scott and Playboi Carti - Type Sh*t
Video Director of the Year
- WINNER: Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
- Anderson .Paak
- B Pace Productions and Jacquees
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- Foggieraw
- Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
- WINNER: Leon Thomas
- 41
- Ayra Starr
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Dee Billz
- October London
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- WINNER: GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music — Rain Down on Me
- Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson - A God (There Is)
- Pastor Mike Jr. - Amen
- Fridayy - Better Days
- Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence - Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula - Constant
- Tamela Mann - Deserve To Win
- Rapsody - Faith
Viewer's Choice Award
- WINNER: Chris Brown — Residuals
- Doechii - Denial Is a River
- Drake - Nokia
- Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- GloRilla - TGIF
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- Latto - Brokey
BET Her
- WINNER: Summer Walker — Heart of a Woman
- Mary J. Blige - Beautiful People
- Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts - Blackbiird
- Doechii - Bloom
- Tems - Burning
- Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity
- Tems - Hold On
- FLO & GloRilla -In My Bag
Best Movie
- WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much
- Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- One Of Them Days
- Rebel Ridge
- The Piano Lesson
- The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
- WINNER: Denzel Washington
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Jamie Foxx
- Joey Bada$$
- Kevin Hart
- Sterling K. Brown
- Will Smith
Best Actress
- WINNER: Cynthia Erivo
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Keke Palmer
- Kerry Washington
- Quinta Brunson
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
YoungStars Award
- WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter
- Akira Akbar
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Melody Hurd
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Tyrik Johnson
- Vanvan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- WINNER: Angel Reese
- A’ja Wilson
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Dawn Staley
- Flau'jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- WINNER: Jalen Hurts
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Deion Sanders
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Saquon Barkley
- Stephen Curry
Ultimate Icon Award
- WINNER: Mariah Carey
- WINNER: Jamie Foxx
- WINNER: Snoop Dogg
- WINNER: Kirk Franklin
