Tony Award 2025: Full list of winners as Broadway's biggest stars such as Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Snook scoop prizes
The annual event was hosted at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8 with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hosting the proceedings. Celebrating the best that the stage has to offer, the Tony Awards are one of the most prestigious awards for stage productions and actors to pick up.
Notable winners on the night include former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger, who walked away with a gong for her role in the critically acclaimed musical Sunset Blvd. Accepting her award for Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Nicole told the audience: “Growing up I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last.”
Succession’s Sarah Snook was also awarded for her role in the play The Picture of Dorian Gray, while former Glee star Darren Criss picked up an award for his work in the South Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending, which also scooped Best Musical on the night. There were some snubs during the evening, with Hollywood star George Clooney failing to win an award in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his role in Good Night, and Good Luck.
Here’s a full list of winners from the star-studded Tony Awards 2025:
Best Musical
- WINNER: Maybe Happy Ending
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Play
- WINNER: Purpose
- English
- The Hills of California
- John Proctor is the Villain
- Oh, Mary!
Best Revival of a Play
- WINNER: Eureka Day
- Romeo + Juliet
- Thornton Wilder's Our Town
- Yellow Face
Best Revival of a Musical
- WINNER: Sunset Blvd.
- Floyd Collins
- Gypsy
- Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- WINNER: Cole Escola - Oh, Mary!
- George Clooney - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Jon Michael Hill - Purpose
- Daniel Dae Kim - Yellow Face
- Harry Lennix - Purpose
- Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- WINNER: Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Laura Donnelly - The Hills of California
- Mia Farrow - The Roommate
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson - Purpose
- Sadie Sink - John Proctor is the Villain
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- WINNER: Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending
- Andrew Durand - Dead Outlaw
- Tom Francis - Sunset Blvd.
- Jonathan Groff - Just in Time
- James Monroe Iglehart - A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
- Jeremy Jordan - Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- WINNER: Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Blvd.
- Megan Hilty - Death Becomes Her
- Audra McDonald - Gypsy
- Jasmine Amy Rogers - BOOP! The Musical
- Jennifer Simard - Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- WINNER: Francis Jue - Yellow Face
- Glenn Davis - Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert - John Proctor is the Villain
- Bob Odenkirk - Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- WINNER: Kara Young - Purpose
- Tala Ashe - English
- Jessica Hecht - Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat - English
- Fina Strazza - John Proctor is the Villain
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- WINNER: Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas - SMASH
- Jeb Brown - Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein - Gypsy
- Taylor Trensch - Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- WINNER: Natalie Venetia Belcon - Buena Vista Social Club
- Julia Knitel - Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence - Just in Time
- Justina Machado - Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
- Joy Woods - Gypsy
Best Direction of a Play
- WINNER: Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary!
- Knud Adams - English
- Sam Mendes - The Hills of California
- Danya Taymor - John Proctor is the Villain
- Kip Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
- WINNER: Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending
- Saheem Ali - Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cromer - Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Blvd.
Best Book of a Musical
- WINNER: Maybe Happy Ending - Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Ramirez
- Dead Outlaw - Itamar Moses
- Death Becomes Her - Marco Pennette
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- WINNER: Maybe Happy Ending - Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Dead Outlaw - Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
- Death Becomes Her - Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
- Real Women Have Curves: The Musical - Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Choreography
- WINNER: Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck - Buena Vista Social Club
- Joshua Bergasse - SMASH
- Camille A. Brown - Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical
Best Orchestrations
- WINNER: Marco Paguia - Buena Vista Social Club
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber - Just in Time
- Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin - Floyd Collins
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Blvd.
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Dane Laffrey and George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending
- Rachel Hauck - Swept Away
- Arnulfo Maldonado - Buena Vista Social Club
- Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her
- Derek McLane - Just in Time
Best Costume Design of a Play
- WINNER: Marg Horwell - The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Brenda Abbandandolo - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Rob Howell - The Hills of California
- Holly Pierson - Oh, Mary!
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her
- Dede Ayite - Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical
- Clint Ramos - Maybe Happy Ending
- Catherine Zuber - Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- WINNER: Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Natasha Chivers - The Hills of California
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski - John Proctor is the Villain
- Nick Schlieper - The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Jack Knowles - Sunset Blvd.
- Tyler Micoleau - Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun - Floyd Collins
- Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend - Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Play
- WINNER: Paul Arditti - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Palmer Hefferan - John Proctor is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell - The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Jonathan Deans - Buena Vista Social Club
- Adam Fisher - Sunset Blvd.
- Peter Hylenski - Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- WINNER: Miriam Buether and 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Marsha Ginsberg - English
- Rob Howell - The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman - The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Scott Pask - Good Night, and Good Luck
Special Tony Award
- WINNER: The musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club
- WINNER: The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
- WINNER: Harvey Fierstein
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
- WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger
Regional Theatre Tony Award
- WINNER: The Muny
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
- WINNER: Great Performances
- WINNER: New 42
- WINNER: Michael Price
- WINNER: The New York Public Library for Performing Arts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.