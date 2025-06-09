The Tony Awards 2025 took place overnight, with some of the biggest and best names on Broadway celebrating at the famous ceremony.

The annual event was hosted at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8 with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hosting the proceedings. Celebrating the best that the stage has to offer, the Tony Awards are one of the most prestigious awards for stage productions and actors to pick up.

Notable winners on the night include former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger, who walked away with a gong for her role in the critically acclaimed musical Sunset Blvd. Accepting her award for Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Nicole told the audience: “Growing up I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last.”

Succession’s Sarah Snook was also awarded for her role in the play The Picture of Dorian Gray, while former Glee star Darren Criss picked up an award for his work in the South Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending, which also scooped Best Musical on the night. There were some snubs during the evening, with Hollywood star George Clooney failing to win an award in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his role in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Here’s a full list of winners from the star-studded Tony Awards 2025:

Best Musical

WINNER: Maybe Happy Ending

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

South Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending took home one of the biggest Tony Awards of the evening - Best Musical. | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Best Play

WINNER: Purpose

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Best Revival of a Play

WINNER: Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

WINNER: Sunset Blvd.

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

WINNER: Cole Escola - Oh, Mary!

George Clooney - Good Night, and Good Luck

Jon Michael Hill - Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim - Yellow Face

Harry Lennix - Purpose

Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

WINNER: Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Laura Donnelly - The Hills of California

Mia Farrow - The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson - Purpose

Sadie Sink - John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award for "The Picture of Dorian Gray" onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

WINNER: Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand - Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis - Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff - Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart - A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan - Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

WINNER: Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Blvd.

Megan Hilty - Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald - Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers - BOOP! The Musical

Jennifer Simard - Death Becomes Her

Nicole Scherzinger won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical at the Tony Awards 2025 for her role in Sunset Blvd. | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

WINNER: Francis Jue - Yellow Face

Glenn Davis - Purpose

Gabriel Ebert - John Proctor is the Villain

Bob Odenkirk - Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

WINNER: Kara Young - Purpose

Tala Ashe - English

Jessica Hecht - Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat - English

Fina Strazza - John Proctor is the Villain

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

WINNER: Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas - SMASH

Jeb Brown - Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein - Gypsy

Taylor Trensch - Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

WINNER: Natalie Venetia Belcon - Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel - Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence - Just in Time

Justina Machado - Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods - Gypsy

Best Direction of a Play

WINNER: Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary!

Knud Adams - English

Sam Mendes - The Hills of California

Danya Taymor - John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending

Saheem Ali - Buena Vista Social Club

David Cromer - Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Blvd.

Best Book of a Musical

WINNER: Maybe Happy Ending - Will Aronson and Hue Park

Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Ramirez

Dead Outlaw - Itamar Moses

Death Becomes Her - Marco Pennette

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

WINNER: Maybe Happy Ending - Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Dead Outlaw - Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her - Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical - Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Choreography

WINNER: Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck - Buena Vista Social Club

Joshua Bergasse - SMASH

Camille A. Brown - Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical

Leonardo Reyna, Renesito Avich, Eddie Venegas, Javier Díaz, David Oquendo, Marco Paguia, Jesus Ricardo, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Román Diaz of the Buena Vista Social Club pose with the Special Tony award | AFP via Getty Images

Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Marco Paguia - Buena Vista Social Club

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber - Just in Time

Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin - Floyd Collins

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Blvd.

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Dane Laffrey and George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending

Rachel Hauck - Swept Away

Arnulfo Maldonado - Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane - Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Marg Horwell - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Brenda Abbandandolo - Good Night, and Good Luck

Rob Howell - The Hills of California

Holly Pierson - Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her

Dede Ayite - Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos - Maybe Happy Ending

Catherine Zuber - Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Natasha Chivers - The Hills of California

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali - Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski - John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: Jack Knowles - Sunset Blvd.

Tyler Micoleau - Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun - Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend - Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: Paul Arditti - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan - John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger - Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell - The Hills of California

Clemence Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

WINNER: Jonathan Deans - Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher - Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski - Just in Time

Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins

Best Scenic Design of a Play

WINNER: Miriam Buether and 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Marsha Ginsberg - English

Rob Howell - The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Scott Pask - Good Night, and Good Luck

Special Tony Award

WINNER: The musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club

WINNER: The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

WINNER: Harvey Fierstein

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger

Regional Theatre Tony Award

WINNER: The Muny

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

WINNER: Great Performances

WINNER: New 42

WINNER: Michael Price

WINNER: The New York Public Library for Performing Arts