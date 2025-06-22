Love Island star Matt Zukowski announced his split from Tammy Hembrow after just seven months.

Love Island star Matt Zukowski took to his Instagram stories to confirm his split from Tammy Hembrow after just seven months of marriage. He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate.,”

“Both of us have struggled with making this decision; we need to do what is right for ourselves and her 3 children.

“This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten.”

“We appreciate everyone’s support and space at this time as we navigate this split.”

Matthew Zukowski was an Islander on Season Two of Love Island and was crowned the runner-up alongside Cartier Surjan on Day 35. Weeks after the finale, the couple split.

According to reports, Matt Zukowski and Tammy Hembrow first got together when he slid into her DMs and Matt proposed to Tammy when they went on holiday together in the Maldives. The couple married in November 2024.

Who is Tammy Hembrow?

Tammy Hembrow is best known as an Australian YouTuber, fitness model and Instagram influencer who became known for documenting her life before she became a mum and after. Tammy Hembrow has three children, Wolf and Saskia with ex fiancé Reece Hawkins and daughter Posy with ex fiancé Matt Poole.

Tammy took to TikTok to explain her split from Matt Zukowski and said: “This is giving me so much anxiety … I wanted to finally tell you guys that I am going to be getting a divorce,”

Tammy also said: “Did I think this was gonna happen? Did I want this? No. Obviously, when you marry someone, you do it thinking that it's gonna be forever,” she continued tearfully. “And I blame no one but myself, to be honest."

"I feel like I’ve made not the best choices when it comes to relationships. And I feel like I’m really good at putting on rose-colored glasses or just getting swept up in it all,"