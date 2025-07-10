Influencer Rashida Nicole had shared news of her pregnancy days before split from LiAngelo Ball.

NBA star and rapper LiAngelo Ball has filed for divorce from his influencer wife Rashida Nicole only days after she announced her pregnancy. TMZ reported that “Court records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show the "Tweaker" rapper requested the split at a Southern California courthouse on July 3.

LiAngelo Robert Ball, who is also known by his stage names G3 and GELO, is best known as an American professional basketball player and rapper who last played for the Astros de Jalisco. A week ago, Rashida Nicole took to her Instagram to share news of her pregnancy and said: “✨New Beginnings✨

“Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous,HANGRY 😂 all of the above. As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, “Everything is alright!” And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy.

In response to her post, one fan wrote: “So beautiful Queen. 😍 🤍,” whilst another said: “Congratulations 💕🎊.” There have also been some negative comments such as “One thing about Karma…,” and “you got the same treatment he did to nikki should of known better.”

The Daily Mail reported that “It serves as the second shock breakup regarding Ball. At the start of the year, the mother of his other children, Nikki Mudarris, claimed he'd walked out on their family.

“In a post on her Instagram at the time, Mudarris wrote: 'We spent 3 1/2 years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant'. It is believed that she was referring to Nicole.”

Although LiAngelo Ball was best known as a basketball star, his song ‘Tweaker’ became a viral hit across the US.

Billboard reported that “G3's viral anthem has taken over sports teams' locker rooms, racked up millions of views and notched him a slot at Rolling Loud California.” LiAngelo Ball, also known as G3 told Billboard that “Definitely caught me off-guard for sure, it’s crazy,” and also said:“I’m here for it. I knew something was gon’ happen. I’m ready to get stuff moving now.”