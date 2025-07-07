The marriage of a former soap star is said to be on the rocks - as she has taken off her wedding ring and deleted her husband from her social media accounts.

The Sun has reported that former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote has split with her husband, musician Kris Evans.

The pair married in 2023 but are said to be heading for a divorce.

Georgia May Foote | Getty

The 34-year-old, who was the runner-up in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing, has removed all pictures of her husband from her Instagram page, including deleting wedding pictures.

A source told The Sun: “Georgia’s marriage to Kris seems to be over. It’s on the rocks. She’s looking to the future and is surrounded by friends and her family.”

Georgia played Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street from 2010 to 2015, and previously appeared in Grange Hill. Since Corrie she has been in Sky comedy Trollied and American sci-fi The Outpost.

She previously dated her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice but they split soon afterwards.

At the time, Georgia posted on X: “It is with great sadness we have decided to split up. There is nobody else involved. It was not an easy decision to make, but sometimes you realise that it is better to be friends and this is one of those times.

”We both have very busy work schedules for the rest of the year and so we are both going to focus on our upcoming work projects — and we wish each other well for the future.”