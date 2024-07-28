Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote tells fans of 'last minute' surgery as she issues warning to fans
Actress-turned beautician Foote, aged 33, took to her professional Instagram account, @GMFNails, to tell her clients about her last minute procedure on Saturday (July 27)
The ex-soap star, who formerly played Katy Armstrong in the popular ITV show between 2010 and 2015, before her character was killed off, off-screen in 2017, changed careers to become a nail technician. She now works at her own beauty salon, GMF Nails, in Manchester.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Clients booked in next week, I just wanted to let you know that I have had last minute surgery today. I’m not sure what the recovery is like or how quick I am able to return. So I am just giving you a heads up that your appointment may change”, as reported by the Daily Express.
It’s not known exactly what the surgery was for, but is is likely she is recovering at home with her husband Kris Evans, a Manchester-born artist, producer and songwriter. The pair married in July 2023.
Back in May, the star opened up about her auto-immune skin condition vitiligo on her personal Instagram page, @georgiamay112, and asked fans to “be kind”.
She shared snaps of her hands and wrote in the caption: “Everytime I go on holiday and I get a beautiful tan, I see how much my vitiligo has spread more than ever before.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say it gets to me. It makes me feel super insecure at times. But seeing how the people around me support me and still love me the same makes my heart feel full.”
The actress then went on to explain that she notices people staring “with their faces screwed up” and that's when her “heart drops.” She also added a reminder to fans “to be kind.”
