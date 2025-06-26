According to reports, Orlando Bloom is attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez.

Could Orlando Bloom be on the dance floor at the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez In Venice? According to TMZ, “Sources in the know tell TMZ ... Orlando may make his debut as a single man during the festivities. As one source put it, "He's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard!"

According to reports, Orlando Bloom is a single man after splitting with Katy Perry after nine years together. A source close to the couple told US Weekly that “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” and also said: “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were first romantically linked in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in February 2019. The couple shared the news on Instagram and Katy Perry wrote: “full bloom,” alongside a close up of her and Orlando Bloom’s face as well as her ring and balloons in the background.

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split, is Katy richer than Orlando, does he have kids with Miranda Kerr? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California | Getty Images

In response to the post, one fan wrote: “❤️😭😭❤️,” whilst another fan said: “Awwwww the most beautiful, perfect, cutest couple ever!!♥️ Love you both♥️.” In August 2020, Katy Perry welcomed her first daughter, Daisy Dove, with Orlando Bloom.

The couple shared the news in a statement with UNICEF and said: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” but went on to say that “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.”

The statement also read: “Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

Does Orlando Bloom have other children?

Yes. Orlando Bloom has a son, Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Their son was born in 2011 and the couple were together for six years, including three years of marriage. They announced their separation in 2013.

Does Katy Perry have other children, when was she married to Russell Brand?

No, Katy Perry just has one daughter, Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom. She was married to Russell Brand for two years, from October 23, 2010 to July 16, 2012.

Has Miranda Kerr remarried, does she have more children?

Yes Miranda Kerr has remarried. In February 2024, she welcomed her fourth child and her third with husband Evan Spiegel.

What are the net worths of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom?

According to Forbes, Katy Perry is worth $360M. She sold the rights to her music collection in 2023 for a reported $225 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Orlando Bloom is reportedly worth $40 Million.