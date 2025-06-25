Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up? Reading the gossip pages runes

The signs are there that one of celebrity’s most glamorous couples may have called it a day.

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have been together for eight years, and have a daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in 2020. But recently cracks have allegedly been appearing - with one bone of contention being Perry’s space flight with Lauren Sanchez, which Bloom is supposed to have described as “ridiculous”, according to the Daily Mail.

After having been a fixture on red carpets for nigh-on a decade, it appears the pair may be about to go their separate ways - with Bloom’s first stop as a single man Sanchez’s wedding to Jeff Bezos this week. American gossip website TMZ says Bloom will be “psyched to let loose” and has speculated that he will hit the dancefloor hard and start a pub crawl with Leonardo di Caprio.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards | Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Perry is not at the wedding as she is in Australia for her world tour.

Earlier this month a source told Page Six: "It’s over. They are waiting till her tour is over before they split."

And the tour itself was reported by some as being a source of tension. People reported that they had been told that Perry was disappointed by reviews of her latest album 143, and also by reaction to the tour itself. A sources said: "She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship."

If the rumours are true, it wouldn’t be the first time that the couple had spent time apart. In 2017, they “took a loving, respectful space,” before a Valentine’s Day engagement in 2019.

But the rumours may not be true. The Sun reported an insider four days ago saying that “No one has decided it’s definitely the end of the road for Katy and Orlando”, while acknowledging that “make-or-break talks” were needed.