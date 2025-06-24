Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez wedding: Venice guest list - who is likely to be there?
Today marks the start of a three-day celebration marking the nuptials of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and actress and journalist Lauren Sanchez.
The wedding has drawn protests across Venice as locals fear that it is taking over their home, and while the event is world-famous, there is a degree of secrecy which means that details are not confirmed, but include whispers of yacht pick-ups, private boat escorts, multimillion-pound goody bags and so on.
No guest list has official been confirmed, but here’s who is thought to be attending. And it reads more like the invitation list to the Oscars or the Met Gala than a wedding. It’s certainly a step up from a register office do with the stag night the previous evening...
Who might in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding?
- TV host Oprah Winfrey
- Actress Salma Hayek
- Actress and singer Barbra Streisand
- Entrepreneur and reality star Kim Kardashian
- Her mum Kris Jenner
- Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner
- Former Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria
- Katy Perry went to the Paris bachelorette party, but as she’s due to play in Australia on Thursday is unlikely to be there. Her husband Orlando Bloom is expected, though
- Actress Jessica Alba
- Social campaigner Elsa Marie Collins
- Microsoft founder Bill Gates
- Billionaire investor Michael Kives
- Fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg and her son, socialite Alexander von Fürstenberg are confirmed, says TMZ.
- Diane von Furstenberg’s husband, the billionaire businessman Barry Diller, who co-founded Fox Broadcasting Company
- Oscar-nominee Brian Grazer ... who owns Imagine Entertainment with Ron Howard and produced classics like "Splash," "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind," will also be there.
- Actress Karlie Kloss
- Singer Jewel
- Model Brooks Nader
