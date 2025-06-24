Lauren Sánchez wore a bridal style Oscar de la Renta to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

It almost looked like it was Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding back in March when she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party that could have been mistaken for a bridal gown. This was not the first time Lauren Sánchez had worn Oscar de la Renta as she wore a “shattered glass” dress by the designer for the 2024 Met Gala.

When Lauren Sánchez held her bachelorette party in the city of Paris in May of this year, she was joined by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, as well as October Gonzalez (Tony Gonzalez is the father of Lauren’s son Nikko). One of her outfits during the celebrations was a floral Oscar de la Renta crop top and matching skirt, which again might be an indication of what she is wearing for her forthcoming nuptials.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice wedding is being organised by London-based wedding planners, Lanza & Baucina. They were behind the wedding of George and Amal Clooney, who incidentally wore an Oscar de la Renta bridal gown on her big day.

If Lauren Sánchez doesn’t opt for an Oscar de la Renta wedding dress, the other hot contender is Dolce & Gabbana, which I think more suits her personality. A source told Page Six that “The wedding gown is being made by a designer who has a longtime relationship with Lauren,” and Lauren Sánchez has often worn Dolce & Gabbana dresses.

In July 2024, she wore a sheer strapless gown whilst attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Sardinia and opted for the designer for Donald Trump’s Starlight Ball in 2025. In March of this year, TMZ reported that she and Jeff were spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan.

TMZ said: “While it's not clear exactly what the pair were doing in D&G, it's likely they were putting some final touches on Sanchez's dress for their upcoming wedding ... which many think will be one of the biggest in history.”

“Several people appeared to be carrying multiple bags out of the store for them ... though it's unclear if that's a wedding dress and suit under those protective bags or just a fancy cocktail dress and dinner suit for some other major event Sanchezos will attend.”