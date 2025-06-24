Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding has been dubbed the most lavish celebrity wedding of the year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a net worth of $223.5B, it goes without question that no expense is set to be spared when it comes to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding. The planners behind their wedding are Lanza & Baucina, a company founded by Prince Antonio Licata di Baucina and Count Riccardo Lanza.

It would seem that the wedding plans have not gone that smoothly as according to The Telegraph, “Jeff Bezos has reportedly been forced to move his Venice wedding celebrations after residents threatened to fill the city’s canals with inflatable crocodiles to stop guests arriving.” Activists have been planning to shut the city down with their protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting protests aside, the wedding has a star-studded wedding list, which includes Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey. One name that is not expected to be on the guest list is Lauren Sánchez’s ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife Mackenzie Scott is not expected either.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Venice Wedding: Who is Tony Gonzalez and her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, does she have kids? Patrick Whitesell and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Getty Images

For those of you who are not familiar with Patrick Whitesell, he is the Executive chairman of Endeavor, an entertainment and media company. He is also the ex-husband of Lauren Sánchez. In 2019, it was reported that Patrick and Lauren were finalising their divorce, the couple were married for 14 years and share two children together, Evan and Ella Whitesell, Evan was born in 2006 and Ella was born in 2008.

Did Patrick Whitesell remarry?

Yes. After divorcing Lauren Sánchez, Patrick Whitesell remarried Australian actress and model Pia Miller in 2021. Pia played Senior Constable Katarina Chapman in Home and Away from 2015 to 2018 and appeared in 2019's Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Pia is a mum to two sons, Isaiah and Lennox.

Who is Tony Gonzalez?

Tony Gonzalez is a former National Football League tight end and dad to their son Nikko who was born in 2001. The couple dated for several years but split the year after Nikko’s birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony and Lauren have however remained close and in a post shared to her Instagram in February, she shared a throwback photo of Tony with Nikko and called him one of the ‘best dads ever.’

Tony Gonzalez is with October Gonzalez, the couple are not married but reportedly held a commitment ceremony back in 2007. According to TMZ, both Tony and October are on the guest list for Jeff and Lauren’s Venice wedding. TMZ reported that “It should be noted not all of Sanchez's famous former partners got the invite treatment to catch her tie the knot ... we're told Patrick Whitesell- her ex-husband, who's now the executive chairman of the Hollywood agency Endeavor -- is not coming.”