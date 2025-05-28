Lauren Sánchez’s recent public appearance has sparked online buzz over her noticeably altered look, just weeks before her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sánchez, who wore a strapless black gown and sparkling jewellery, posed for photos at the charity gala held during the Cannes Film Festival. While the event celebrated philanthropic efforts, social media quickly zeroed in on Sánchez’s look, with speculation that the 54-year-old journalist may have undergone cosmetic procedures.

However, Sánchez has not publicly confirmed or denied undergoing plastic surgery, despite widespread speculation and noticeable changes in her appearance over the years. Observers have pointed to differences in her facial features and physique, suggesting possible cosmetic enhancements such as Botox, lip fillers, and breast augmentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several users posted side-by-side photos comparing Sánchez’s recent appearance to older images, expressing disappointment at what they perceive as excessive cosmetic enhancements.

Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (left) | Getty Images for amfAR

“Much prettier then. Now she has the same ‘look’ as every other woman who has extensive plastic surgery. Sad,” wrote one. “Never knew she looked like this! She was gorgeous! WHY!” said another. A third commented: “Oh my gosh, she was so pretty before all the surgeries!”

One user suggested that cosmetic enhancements had gone too far: “I think she looks prettier here before all of the plastic surgery. She was naturally very pretty. Today she looks very plastic….she has done too much work. A little goes a long way in my opinion.”

Another commented: “Plastic surgery, when with an endless supply, is an addiction.” Commentary ranged from heartfelt regret to outright ridicule. “She was so pretty before. This is actually quite sad,” one user posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, some defended Sánchez. One post read simply: “This is Lauren Sánchez. She’s beautiful.”

When is the wedding?

The buzz comes as Sánchez prepares to marry Bezos in a lavish three-day celebration from June 24 to 26 in Venice, Italy. According to Page Six, the ceremony, reportedly costing around $10 million, is expected to take place on the private island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

While early reports speculated the couple might tie the knot aboard Bezos’ $500 million megayacht Koru, Venetian officials have since confirmed the wedding will be held onshore.

How did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez meet?

The couple went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after Bezos divorced his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, who is also a co-founder of Amazon. They share a son together.

Meanwhile Sánchez was previously married to Patrick Whitesell, an American businessman and executive chairman of Endeavor, an entertainment and media agency. They share two children together.