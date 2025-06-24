Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are holding a three-day celebration in Venice for their wedding.

As the likes of Kim Kardashian, mum Kris Jenner, TV host Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka are rumoured to be attending Jeff Bezos’s wedding to Lauren Sánchez, it is unlikely that his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott will be joining them. However, Jeff and Lauren may be more worried about where they are getting married as according to The Telegraph, “Jeff Bezos has reportedly been forced to move his Venice wedding celebrations after residents threatened to fill the city’s canals with inflatable crocodiles to stop guests arriving.”

In the lead up to the couple’s wedding, protest banners have appeared across Venice and there is a threat that activists could shut the city down.

In January 2019, Jeff Bezos and his wife Mackenzie Scott announced that they were divorcing and released a statement which read: "After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

The statement went on to read: "We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other."

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.

"Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

How did Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott meet?

The couple met when Jeff Bezos interviewed Mackenzie for a job at a hedge fund and she told Vogue that “My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh, and went on to say that “How could you not fall in love with that laugh?”

After Mackenzie Scott persuaded Jeff Bezos to have lunch together, the couple were engaged after three months. Mackenzie Scott was only 23 when she married Jeff Bezos and the couple wed in 1993. The pair share three sons and one daughter together.

When was Jeff Bezos first linked to Lauren Sánchez?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2023.

How much did Mackenzie Scott walk away with?

In their divorce settlement, Jeff Bezos paid out $38bn to Mackenzie Scott. In 2025, a three year study by the Center for Effective Philanthropy revealed that Mackenzie had given away more than $19 billion to more than 2,000 organisations.

Did Mackenzie Scott remarry?

Yes. Two years after Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott announced their split, Mackenzie Scott married Seattle-based science teacher Dan Jewett in 2021. It was reported that the couple first met at the school where Dan taught in Seattle and where Mackenzie’s children attended.

However, two years after marrying, they divorced and Mackenize Scott filed a petition for divorce just one year after their wedding.