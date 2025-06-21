Venetians have already expressed their displeasure at Jeff Bezos’s forthcoming wedding to Lauren Sánchez.

Jeff Bezos’s wedding to Lauren Sánchez is fast approaching and high-profile guests from around the world are expected to descend upon Venice shortly. Federica Toninelli who is part of the No Space for Bezos protest group told the BBC that "Venice is being treated like a showcase, a stage," and she also said:"And this wedding is the symbol of the exploitation of the city by outsiders... Venice is now just an asset."

Judging by the reaction on Reddit, it would seem that users seem to be in agreement when it comes to the views of the No Space for Bezos protest group and one user wrote: “If there's one thing Venice will never stand for, it is lavish parties thrown by ultra wealthy international merchants!”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The Facebook group No Space for Gezos has 115 likes and 178 followers (at the time of writing) One of their posts reads: CALL 4 BOATS! Do you have a motorboat? Remi? Kayak? Any means on water, even without engine , could be useful!

“Write to us if you plan on participating in the protest on June 28th.” The group also encouraged people to email them directly if they want to take part. Na Haby Stella Faye told CNN that “Let’s make sure that Venice is not remembered as a postcard venue where Bezos had his wedding but as the city that did not bend to oligarchs,” and also said: “We can’t miss a chance to disrupt a $10-million wedding.”

People gather to protest against the wedding of Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice, on June 13, 2025. Poster campaigns and stickers have spread throughout the city, including one with images of Bezos reading "No space for Bezos" as some local residents protest claiming the city is transformed into a playground for billionaires. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP) ( | AFP via Getty Images

How was George and Amal Clooney’s wedding received in Venice in 2014?

Although some Venetians reacted positively to George and Amal Clooney’s nuptials that were held in Venice in 2014, there were others who were less than happy. Town hall officials told The Times that “We had a Bollywood wedding here that went on for a week, but this was George Clooney and the Indians didn’t take over the Grand Canal.”

When is Jeff Bezo’s wedding to Lauren Sánchez taking place?

There is no official confirmation when the couple’s wedding is set to take place in Venice, but reports are suggesting their nuptials will take place on June 28. The Daily Mail reported that They shared that “the island is 'off-limits to visitors' from June 24 to June 29, with the mayor believing that the wedding will take place on the yacht - although The Misericodria an iconic event space in Venice, has been booked out from June 26 to June 28.