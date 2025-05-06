George Clooney is undoubtedly going to be celebrating his birthday in style and will probably be joined by wife Amal and twins Alexander and Ella. Until he met wife Amal, George appeared to be the perpetual bachelor and told GQ in November 2020 that “I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids.” He also said: “I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well. And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal.”

George Clooney was reportedly introduced to lawyer Amal Alamuddin by a mutual friend in July 2013 and after proposing to her, he said: "I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal. When I asked her, we had never talked about it. There wasn't like 'Maybe we should get married.' I dropped it on her … I have someone … who I care about more than I've cared about anything, so it's really nice."

George Clooney proposed to Amal on April 28, 2014 on a date night at home and said: "I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you're supposed to do. I had a playlist with my Rosemary [Clooney] songs on it, and I was waiting for this song, 'Why Shouldn't I?' … And it played, and she's like, 'Holy shit!' And she just kept staring at the ring, going, 'Oh, my God.'

He went on to say that “It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked. She only said yes when 'Goody, Goody' came on, which isn't very romantic — it's kind of mean: 'So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody.”

The couple married on September 27, 2014 and are parents to twins, Alexander and Ella. As George Clooney celebrates turning 64, NationalWorld takes a look back at his previous relationships. When it comes to his height, Hollywood star George Clooney is 5 feet 11 inches .

1 . From left to right: George and Amal Clooney, Lisa Snowdon with George Clooney and Sarah Larson with George Clooney Before marrying Amal, George Clooney dated the likes of Lisa Snowdon and Sarah Larson | Getty images Share

2 . (L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 George and Amal Clooney married on September 27, 2014 and are parents to twins, Alexander and Ella | Getty Images Share

3 . Actors George Clooney and Renee Zellweger attend the 'Leatherheads' premiere at the Warner Moderno Cinema, April 10, 2008 in Rome, Italy Actors George Clooney and Renee Zellweger were rumoured to have enjoyed a romance | Getty Images Share

4 . George Clooney and Stacy Keibler arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 George Clooney and Stacy Keibler dated from 2011 until 2013 | Getty Images Share