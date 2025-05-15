Lauren Sanchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are reportedly tying the knot in June on an island in Venice, Italy.

The couple is reportedly planning to exchange vows at an iconic open-air theater on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, according to the U.S. Sun. San Giorgio Maggiore is one of the islands of Venice in northern Italy, lying east of the Giudecca and south of the main island group.

The tiny island is said to be worth visiting as it features the Basilica de San Giorgio Maggiore - one of the most photographed images of Venice. From here you can get some magnificent views of the main island.

The construction of the Basilica was completed in 1576 and the architect, Andrea Palladio, also designed the neighbouring church, Il Redentore. To get a superb view of Venice, you can also climb to the top of the Basilica’s Campanile (Campanile di San Giorgio Maggiore). It is almost as high as the Campanile di San Marco and you won’t have to worry about climbing the stairs, since you can only access the observation deck by elevator.

You can get to the island by water taxi. Simply hop on vaporetto line #2 from San Zaccaria, and in less than five minutes you'll arrive at San Giorgio Maggiore.

Jeff and Lauren are said to have booked the venue for their wedding, reportedly taking place between June 24 and June 26. Around 200 guests have reportedly booked luxury hotels in the city for the couple's wedding weekend, but their arrival will have "no abnormal disruption to anyone", according to Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice.

Reports claimed that Lauren and Jeff booked out all the city's water taxis to accommodate their large guestlist for the event. However, the mayor has since denied this.

He said: "The organization has categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis, and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone. Only two hundred guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents, and visitors."