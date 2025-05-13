Although all eyes should have been on Kim Kardashian as she arrived in Paris, it was impossible not to be transfixed by Kris Jenner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am sure I am not alone in being utterly obsessed with Kris Jenner’s look as she arrived in Paris to support her daughter Kim Kardashian as she faces her attackers in burglary trial. Whilst Kim Kardashian dressed in a black blazer and skirt with matching slingback heels and sunglasses, her mum Kris wore a checked black and white jacket, black trousers, white shirt and black tie.

Kris Jenner was also sporting a bob hairstyle, previously worn by both Kim Kardashian and her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. When hairstylist Justine Marjan posted a photograph of Kris Jenner’s new hairstyle on Instagram in March, fans were quick to react and one wrote: “@kimkardashian is that you,” whilst another wrote: “She is giving Kourtney’s head/hair, Kim's classic smoky eyes, Khloe’s facial structure… 10/10 Kris, you are SERVINGGGG!!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Kardashian court case: As Kris Jenner looks like Kim’s Doppelgänger, what plastic surgery has she had? Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Has Kris Jenner admitted to plastic surgery, what has she had?

In 2015, Kris Jenner spoke to E!’s Good Work and revealed that she had undergone a breast augmentation in the 1980s after having four children, but later opted for ‘smaller’ implants and a ‘lift.’ During the interview, she said: “It was great for about 25 years, or 30, whatever it was, and then a couple years ago, I felt like they were too big.”

Kris Jenner also revealed that “And I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore. And suddenly it was like, ‘Get them out.’ So the same doctor who put them in, he took them out and then had to do a little lift, and then put smaller ones in.”

Three weeks ago, Kris Jenner posted a photograph of herself on Instagrm and wrote: “Shoot days 🎀 Hair by @justinemarjan, makeup by @etienneortega.”In response to the photo, one fan wrote: “She got the Lindsay Lohan special! I thought this was Kendall 😂😂,” whilst another wrote: “Omg looks like @kendalljenner ♥️”

In November 2023, Dr Andrew Peredo, a plastic surgeon to celebrities, told the Daily Mail that 'I would say” Kris has had the most work done out of all the Kardashians. Hers is definitely a six-figure-face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To begin with, she has most likely had some type of facial rejuvenation to the lower face and neck, possibly a facelift.She has most likely had a nose job, or rhinoplasty, definitely more than once and maybe before the 2006 photo.

“Her upper eyelids also seem to have changed, so she has probably had surgery there. And there are signs of some lip and cheek filler too.”