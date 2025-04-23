Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Khloe Kardashian is set to front a new reality show in a spin-off from The Kardashians.

The famous sister, who previously fronted her own show with Revenge Body in 2017, has teamed up with Hulu to develop the new show that will open the door to the exclusive neighbourhood of Calabasas and its famous residents. Hulu are already well-acquainted with the Kardashian clan, having picked up The Kardashians three years ago following the conclusion of their E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Revealing the news, Disney executive Rob Mills told Hulu’s Get Real panel: "We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians? So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates."

Speaking about the new show, Khloe, 40, said: "It's very exciting, very new, very excellent. We're excited to continue developing."

Khloe Kardashian is set to front a new reality show, which is a spin-off of Hulu's The Kardashians. | Getty Images

Who will be in Calabasas Behind the Gates?

Speculation is now rife over who could be featured on the programme. It is yet to be announced whether Khloe’s famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, ‘momager’ Kris Jenner, or brother Rob Kardashian will take part.

Scott Disick, who shares children with Kourtney and keeps a close friendship with the family, appeared at the Get Real panel alongside Khloe, but kept his lips shut over whether he would be appearing.

The show is promising to include friends and neighbours of the Kardashians, which opens up a world of guest stars for the series. Calabasas is a celebrity hotspot that has boasted famous residents such as Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Katie Holmes, and Justin Bieber. Other notable names to reside in the California neighbourhood include Will Smith, Jake Paul and rapper Dr Dre.

However, there has been no confirmation as to who will be appearing on the show.

Where is Calabasas?

Calabasas is a city located near Los Angeles, California. It is situated in the foothills of the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains, almost 30 miles away from downtown Los Angeles.

The city is known as one of the wealthiest in the United States. According to property site Zillow, the average cost of a home in Calabasas is around $1.7 million jumping to $4.7m for a home in The Oaks, a prestigious gated neighbourhood in the city where the Kardashians live.

There is no official release date for Calabasas Behind The Gates. The show only just appears to be in production, meaning that it may be some time before we find out when it could be hitting screens.