The Kardashian family has long been a magnet for conspiracy theories, internet gossip, and outlandish fan speculation.

But this week, 10-year-old Reign Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, directly addressed one of the more persistent rumours: that pop star Justin Bieber is secretly his father.

During an Instagram Live with his step-sister Alabama Barker's boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, Reign shut down the speculation once and for all.

"No, he's (Bieber) not (my dad). Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad," Reign said. "Scotty ... Scotty ... Scotty is my dad. I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."

Reign was born in December 2014. Although Kourtney and Scott Disick ended their relationship the following year, she was later rumored to have briefly dated Bieber — though neither ever confirmed a romantic relationship. Bieber, who is 14 years younger than Kourtney, publicly denied the speculation at the time.

The comment comes just days after Kourtney addressed another viral claim involving her children, that her eldest son, 15-year-old Mason, had secretly become a father. The reality star took to Instagram to dismiss the falsehood.

The Kardashians

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Mason does not have a child,” she wrote.

Kourtney clarified that fake social media accounts were responsible for spreading the hoax, adding: “These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.”

“Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies,” she continued. “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

While the Kardashian family has debunked some of the more personal rumours, others continue to thrive online, many of them entirely speculative or unverified. Among the most widely circulated theories:

A theory suggests that the Kardashian matriarch is behind every major media moment in the family's history, from Kim’s infamous sex tape to Kanye West’s public meltdowns, all as part of a calculated strategy to maintain relevance. Despite no evidence, some fans claim O.J. Simpson is Kim’s biological father, citing the Kardashian family's historic friendship with Simpson and perceived resemblances between Kim and Simpson’s daughter, Sydney. A persistent internet legend claims the Kardashian women bring bad luck to the men they date. The theory is often cited in connection with Lamar Odom’s drug overdose, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals, and Kanye West’s mental health battles. Rumours continue to question Khloé’s parentage, with names like O.J. Simpson and Lionel Richie floated without proof. Some speculate that the Kardashians have staged or exaggerated romantic relationships to drive up reality show ratings, notably Kim’s short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries. While the family has admitted to limited cosmetic procedures, critics argue the Kardashians have undergone far more extensive transformations than they’ve publicly acknowledged. One of the most far-fetched claims is that the family owes its fame to ties with the secretive Illuminati, a conspiracy often invoked by internet theorists to explain celebrity success. A darker and widely criticised theory suggests Caitlyn Jenner’s transition was timed to deflect attention from other Kardashian-related controversies, such as Kim’s 2016 robbery in Paris.