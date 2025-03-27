Andrew Tate’s former girlfriend has claimed he nearly choked her unconscious as they had sex during their relationship.

Bri Stern filed a sexual assault report to the police after the incident, according to TMZ, and she claims Tate attacked her on Tuesday March 11 while they were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

She's told police Tate began choking her while they were having sex, but when it became too rough for her she begged him to stop and he refused. Stern also said she began to struggle, but the more she struggled, the more violent he got with her. She then said she felt everything getting fuzzy and she believes she was fading into unconsciousness.

She went on to state that the ordeal only stopped when Tate decided he was finished, and once he fell asleep she went to the bathroom to take photos of her injuries. TMZ has published those photos, which show bruising on her face.

Two days later, Stern went to an emergency room in New York, where she'd flown to for work, and documents show she was diagnosed as "post-concussive." These documents have also been seen by TMZ.

Since then, Andrew and his brother Tristan returned to Romania for a court date in their organised crime case. TMZ report that it wasn't until Andrew left the country, over the weekend of March 22, that Stern felt safe enough to go to police and file a report.

Andrew Tate has been accused of choking his girlfriend Bri Stern during a violent sexual encounter. (Picture: Ian Maule) | Getty Images

TMZ also obtained screenshots of alleged text messages between the former couple where he talks about beating her and wanting her to have his child. He supposedly said: “I want to beat the f*** out of you. You will give me a child this year, b****”. She asked why he wanted to beat her, and he replied: “What’s the point in having you if I don’t beat you and impregnate you. You should be thankful.”

She later told him she didn’t like being hit and it made her cry. Tate also allegedly told her “if you ever betray me, you will regret it”.

TMZ also obtained a photo of Andrew with Kanye West, and the publication were told the controversial pair posed for the photo together in Los Angeles on Monday March 10, only hours before the alleged choking incident between Andrew and Stern.

That same night Kim Kardashian reportedly took North West, the former couple’s child, out of Kanye's recording studio after Ye invited the Tate brothers to join them.

Stern and Andrew reportedly met last June when she went to Romania for a modeling job and they started dating. Sources told TMZ that he was was verbally abusive and threatening during their nine month relationship, but the alleged choking incident was the first time he got physically violent.

Since the alleged incident she's blocked him on all social media and messaging platforms.

Andrew and Tristan were arrested back in 2022 for allegedly creating a criminal organisation in Romania, and Andrew has been charged with rape in that country. They're also both facing sexual assault lawsuits in the US and the UK. They have not been convicted of any crimes.

Beverly Hills Police Department have not commented on the alleged incident.