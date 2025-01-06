Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Tate, a controversial social media figure who is under investigation for human trafficking, has officially announced his plans to run the “next UK Prime Minister election”.

However, the UK does not hold a direct election for the Prime Minister. Instead, it operates under the Westminster system, which is based on the principles of representative democracy and constitutional monarchy. The Prime Minister is typically the leader of the political party that secures the majority of seats in the House of Commons.

In a 13-minute video posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tate, who was placed under house arrest in Romania for human trafficking of minors and sexual relations with a minor in August last year, laid out his plans to end crime, including stabbing and grooming in the UK “once and for all”.

This comes amid online debate on X where billionaire and owner of the site Elon Musk, who had accused Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of being “complicit in the crimes” of child sex offenders. The dispute follows weeks of hostile tweeting by Mr Musk, one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s top aides, in which he has criticised Sir Keir’s handling of the summer riots and expressed support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

On Monday morning, he posted a poll on his X account asking whether America should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government”. Tate also conducted his own poll, asking his followers if he should run for Prime Minister of the UK. He posed the question: "Ultra serious post. Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK?" The poll results showed 69% voting "YES. SAVE BRITAN (sic)" and 31% voting "No," with nearly 200,000 votes cast.

In the video, the British-American boxer said: “I teach men how to be successful in this ultra-competitive world. And the things I teach, the attributes, which young men learn from me are the exact attributes which will prevent somebody doing the absolutely heinous and very emotional act of committing murder.

“Stoic people don’t often murder at a fit of rage and we now live in a society especially in the West, especially in the UK, we’re telling you boys act how you feel, show more feelings. Well that means they’ll show sadness and they will cry and they will show anger. This is why they’re stabbing each other.

“So we are teaching the wrong things and we’re vilifying the wrong people because they’re vilifying me. The British government hates me and banned me from school because I’m somehow dangerous. When I’m literally the solution to the problem.”

He said the government has also failed to provide the mental health support for men, which he said, he has been able to do. “I’ll be the Minister for men, I’ll fix men’s mental health. I’ve done more for men’s mental health than the Government has done in the last hundred years.”

Tate also emphasises on social problems involving stabbing, which he said is rampant in the UK, especially in the capital city London. He said the problem would go away if the offenders get the harshest sentence possible, which the UK “could fix itself overnight.”

Tate, a former contestant on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, envisioned a prison system inspired by the show's format. However, his time on the reality series was cut short after just one week following the emergence of a controversial video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.

He said: “Because I’m a professional, I will give a new answer. If somehow the UK cannot execute these scums like they should, here’s what I would do. I would build a prison - maximum security prison, 24 hours a day lock down, the most bare, the most spartan conditions you can possibly imagine. Anybody who stabs anybody with a knife, whether they (the victims) live or die, gets a full life term in my jail.

“And then, I would take the BBC instead of using it, to convince the populist that I’m a misogynist, instead of using it to convince people to get the vaccines they don’t need, instead of using it to try and convince children to have sex changes, what I would do is to use it to fix issues with the country.

“And we would set up, like a Big Brother - 24 hours a day cameras in this jail. Each week we would have one hour recap of the people sitting in their rooms alone crying. You know what’s beautiful about it - every Saturday night, we broadcast it to the nation.” According to Tate, this public broadcast would deter potential offenders by exposing the grim reality of incarceration on a mass scale.

Tate’s plans have since drawn criticism and backlash from people. One said: “Andrew Tate says he’s going to run for Prime Minister of a country he doesn’t live in, can’t spell the name of, and apparently doesn’t understand the electoral system of.”

Count Binface, who ran the last London mayoral election, chimed in: “I beat Britain First. I’ll gladly beat Andrew Tate second.”