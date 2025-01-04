New Orleans attack: 'Wonderful' British man, 31, among 14 victims killed in deadly New Year's Day vehicle terror attack
A 31-year-old British man is one of 14 people who were killed when an alleged Islamic State supporter drove a truck into crowds celebrating the new year in New Orleans. Edward Pettifer was killed in the attack, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.
His family said they were "devastated" by his death. The family said in a statement: “He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many.
“We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack. We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private."
New Orleans' coroner said the preliminary cause of death for Mr Pettifer was blunt force injuries. Dozens of people were injured when 42-year-old army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar's rented truck rammed into people in New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the attack was "premeditated" and an "evil" act of terrorism, and added Jabbar was "100% inspired by ISIS", also known as Islamic State. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told Sky News: "We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in New Orleans and are in contact with local authorities."
The coroner also identified the majority of the victims in the attack. They are:
- Andrew Dauphin, 26, from Montgomery, Alabama
- Kareem Badawi, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Brandon Taylor, 43, from Harvey, Louisiana
- Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, from Gretna, Louisiana
- Matthew Tenedorio, 25, from Picayune, Mississippi
- Ni'Kyra Dedeaux, 18, from Gulfport, Mississippi
- Nicole Perez, 27, from Metairie, Louisiana
- Reggie Hunter, 37, from Prairieville, Louisiana
- Martin Bech, 27, from New York City, New York
- Terrence Kennedy, 63, from New Orleans, Louisiana
- Elliot Wilkinson, 40, from Slidell, Louisiana
- William DiMaio, 25, from Holmdel, New Jersey
The identity of one other victim is unknown, with efforts to identify the female continuing. The preliminary cause of death for all the victims is blunt force injuries, according to the New Orleans coroner.
