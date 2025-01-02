Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The driver died and seven others were injured after a Tesla Cybertruck blew up at the entrance of Trump’s hotel in Nevada.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials said that a person died inside the futuristic-looking pick-up truck and seven people nearby suffered minor injuries on Wednesday (1 January). By late Wednesday afternoon, authorities were still working to get the body out of the vehicle and start processing the evidence inside.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion. The police are treating the explosion as possibly criminal or an act of terror until a motive is determined. During an evening press conference, authorities confirmed they would release the deceased driver’s name once they had notified the next of kin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also confirmed they knew who had rented the Cybertruck in Colorado before driving it to Las Vegas, an hour before the explosion. Videos showed the Tesla Cybertruck in flames outside the lobby of the luxury Trump Tower hotel.

The driver died and seven others were injured after a Tesla Cybertruck blew up at the entrance of Trump’s hotel in Nevada. (Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images) | The Washington Post via Getty Im

In one clip the vehicle is seen engulfed in flames amid the sound of sirens and several loud bangs. The driver had pulled into the valet area of the hotel before the vehicle exploded, Mr McMahill, the sheriff of the Las Vegas police said.

Authorities are investigating a possible link between the cybertruck explosion and the terror attack in New Orleans. Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said: “We are absolutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world. We are not ruling anything out.”

Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters were found stuffed into the back of the Tesla. Elon Musk said the explosion “appears likely to be an act of terrorism”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person and Tesla CEO, said in a statement: “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

Mr Musk has grown close with Donald Trump since he endorsed and helped fund his presidential campaign. He is set to co-lead Mr Trump’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency in the upcoming administration.