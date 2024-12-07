Vladimir Putin's warlord pal Ramzan Kadyrov has apologised to Elon Musk after claiming the Tesla tycoon gave him machine gun-toting Cybertrucks for the frontlines in Ukraine.

Chechen chief Kadyrov had notoriously posted a pic of himself manning the gun on the back of one of the state-of-the-art electric-powered SUVs. Now humiliated Kadyrov has been forced to climb down after the Tesla CEO's withering response to the boast on social media.

The Chechen leader now claims his early boasts about the Cybertruck were simply a joke that went wrong.

Footage shows the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov and a new Tesla Cybertruck in Chechnya, Russia on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Kadyrov claimed he received it from Elon Musk. (@RKadyrov_95/Newsflash) | @RKadyrov_95/Newsflash

Kadyrov admitted: "I’m really interested in Elon Musk. I like his character, his manner of life, how he behaves, his life position. I love to joke with him through social networks. He did not give me the car, the car was not mine - I came up with this joke and sent it out."

He added: "If we offended Elon Musk with something, we apologise."

In August Kadyrov claimed that Musk had sent him the Cybertruck as a gift. The warlord's own Telegram social media channel showed footage of him driving the car through the streets of Grozny.

A machine gun was shown apparently fitted in the boot of the SUV and, according to Kadyrov, it was sent to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

He said at the time: "It's a truly invulnerable and fast machine. A manoeuvrable vehicle that reaches excellent speeds and overcomes obstacles. Based on these excellent characteristics, the Cybertruck will soon be sent to the Special Military Operation (SMO) zone, where it will be in demand in the appropriate conditions. I am confident this 'beast' will be of great benefit to our fighters."

But Musk quickly turned off the truck and denied the claim on his social network X saying: “Are you so backward that you think I gave a Cybertruck to a Russian general?"

It is still unclear how Kadyrov obtained the Tesla which is not available to buy for Russians and their allies. And it's uncertain if Kayrov's climbdown has been forced by behind-the-scenes pressure from Musk, now set to be a powerful figure in President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration.

