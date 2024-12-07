A Christmas market hotel owner has offered 'compensation' of up to €1,000 to anyone who can listen to Last Christmas by English pop band Wham! 65 times in a row.

In honour of the song's 40th anniversary, the Prato Advent Market in front of the Graz Park Hotel in the Austrian city of Graz is set to play the song for five hours straight non-stop tomorrow (Sunday, December 8).

George Michael's Christmas hit will reportedly be played by open fire burns in the inner courtyard of the Park Hotel, with punch and mulled wine aplenty.

The Last Christmas marathon at the Advent market in Graz, Austria, where the song will be played for five hours without a break, a total of 65 times in a row | Werner Krug/NF/newsX

The organisers have said that €1,000 (£827) will be raffled off among all guests as 'compensation'. The earlier participants arrive, the higher the chances of winning.

The operators of the Advent market, Parkhotel owner Philipp Florian and the Graz company participant Michael Poecheim-Pech, said: “We will be handing out tickets every hour from 5pm until 8pm. The raffle itself will take place between 9pm and 10pm."

