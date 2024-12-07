The Game: Christmas market hotel owner offers €1,000 prize for listening to Wham!'s Last Christmas 65 times in a row
In honour of the song's 40th anniversary, the Prato Advent Market in front of the Graz Park Hotel in the Austrian city of Graz is set to play the song for five hours straight non-stop tomorrow (Sunday, December 8).
George Michael's Christmas hit will reportedly be played by open fire burns in the inner courtyard of the Park Hotel, with punch and mulled wine aplenty.
The organisers have said that €1,000 (£827) will be raffled off among all guests as 'compensation'. The earlier participants arrive, the higher the chances of winning.
The operators of the Advent market, Parkhotel owner Philipp Florian and the Graz company participant Michael Poecheim-Pech, said: “We will be handing out tickets every hour from 5pm until 8pm. The raffle itself will take place between 9pm and 10pm."
Newsflash obtained a statement from Prato Advent on December 4 saying: "€1,000 in 'compensation' will be raffled off among guests who listen to Last Christmas by Wham! for up to five hours during the Prato Advent in the courtyard of the Graz Parkhotel.
"This has never happened before in Austria: At the Prato Advent in the courtyard of the Graz Parkhotel - known for its particularly romantic flair with an open fire, heated seating, mulled wine and punch as well as dishes from the four-toque kitchen - the most unusual record attempt of the Advent season starts next Sunday, December 8.
"From 5pm to 10pm, the Wham! classic from 1984 Last Christmas will be played on a continuous loop for five hours, 65 times in a row.
"As many people as possible should take part: a prize of €1,000 in cash 'compensation' will be raffled off among all guests that same evening. The earlier you come and the longer you are exposed to the Christmas tearjerker, the higher your chances of winning."
Story: NewsX