Tesla has announced a recall of nearly 700,000 vehicles due to a fault in the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light.

The issue, detailed in a letter from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), could leave drivers unaware of low tyre pressure, increasing the risk of a crash.

Which Tesla models are affected?

The recall affects specific Tesla models, including:

2024 Cybertruck

2017-2025 Model 3

2020-2025 Model Y

The malfunction in the TPMS means that the warning light may not consistently alert drivers to low tyre pressure. Driving with improperly inflated tyres poses a safety risk, potentially leading to accidents.

Tesla has stated that a free software update will be provided to resolve the problem. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive notification letters starting February 15, 2025.

This recall adds to a series of issues Tesla has faced in recent months. The Cybertruck, which began deliveries in November 2023 after a two-year delay, has already seen seven recalls this year. A previous recall in November involved around 2,400 Cybertruck units.

Tesla has also managed larger-scale recalls in 2024:

July 2024: More than 1.8 million vehicles recalled due to a bonnet issue that could increase crash risk.

February 2024: Nearly 2.2 million vehicles recalled in the US due to insufficiently visible warning lights on the instrument panel.

What should owners do?

Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to watch for Tesla’s official notifications and ensure they apply the software update promptly. Those with concerns can contact Tesla customer support or visit the NHTSA website for more details.