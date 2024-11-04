This is the astonishing wreckage of an 'indestructible' Tesla Cybertruck where all four occupants survived prompting Elon Musk to boast that it's harder than a "bag of nails."

The stainless steel electric SUV was torn to pieces in a collision in Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, in a nightmare crash into a statue on November 1. Local media reports say the £100,000 supercar overturned after it collided with a monument to explorer Christopher Columbus, who discovered the Americas.

Video footage of the aftermath shows the car's torn-off bodywork and twisted chassis from the force of the impact.

Picture shows the crashed Tesla Cybertruck in Guadalajara, Mexico, undated. There were four injured | Proteccion Civil y Bomberos GDL/NF/newsX

But, according to local media, all four occupants survived the early hours of the morning crash. Inside the Cybertruck, a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were trapped but freed by firefighters.

An 18-year-old girl was thrown from the Tesla as it crashed and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A day after the crash one social media user named as 'LilHumansBigImpact' posted a snap of the cramped car on X.

The caption read: "I have no idea what the person driving this Cybertruck was doing in Mexico, but this accident is amazing. All the occupants of the Cybertruck survived. If this does not prove the safety of Tesla vehicles, then I don't know what will.”

Soon after Tesla boss Musk retweeted the post bragging: "Cybertruck - tougher than a bag of nails."

On the same day, on November 1, in Mexico City, another Cybertruck was pranged outside of Mayor Miguel Hidalgo office. Local media says the driver lost control and smashed into a van. Social media users say Cybertruck crashes are caused by drivers not being used to its rapid acceleration.

One said: "People are not used to driving a vehicle that accelerates from 0 to 100 in just under 4 seconds."

Story: NewsX